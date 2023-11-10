Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $44.86 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.