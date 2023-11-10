DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Macquarie began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.36 per share, with a total value of $50,055.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,696.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $307,299.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,547.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski bought 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,112 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,264. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

