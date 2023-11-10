Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.27

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 246763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Dufry Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

