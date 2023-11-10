Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lessened by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $351,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

