DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Hold Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their hold rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DRRX. HC Wainwright downgraded DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

DURECT Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.57 on Thursday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 179.02% and a negative net margin of 185.87%. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

