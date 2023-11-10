DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
