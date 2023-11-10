DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

