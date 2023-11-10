DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Major Shareholder Buys $41,796.12 in Stock

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $41,796.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,203,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,968.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 600 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $4,662.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,592 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,491.84.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,269 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $83,486.97.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,662 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $200,255.44.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,077 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $8,680.62.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,610 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,141.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64.56.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 210 shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,722.00.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KSM opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $8.88.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 396,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 288,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.