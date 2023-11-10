Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

DVAX opened at $13.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 704,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.3% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,470,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after buying an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

