Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 1.4 %

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $41.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $416.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 30.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.68 per share, for a total transaction of $64,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

