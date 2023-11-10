easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESYJY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.53) to GBX 630 ($7.78) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.04) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 540 ($6.67) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.65) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

ESYJY opened at $5.00 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

