Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.64.

NYSE:ECL opened at $175.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average is $176.11. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

