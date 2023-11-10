Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.4 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $509,185.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,633,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

