Emiko Higashi Sells 8,000 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 787.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,307 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,548,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Rambus by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

