Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.21.

Shares of ENB opened at C$46.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.04. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$56.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 236.67%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

