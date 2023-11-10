ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading Down 2.6%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.02 ($16.15) and last traded at €15.02 ($16.15). Approximately 10,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.41 ($16.57).

ENI Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.93.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.