ENI (ETR:ENI) Trading Down 2.6%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €15.02 ($16.15) and last traded at €15.02 ($16.15). Approximately 10,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.41 ($16.57).
ENI Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.93.
About ENI
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
