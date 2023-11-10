Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
ESI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.56.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$746,675.00. Insiders own 38.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.