Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ESI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$4.56.

TSE ESI opened at C$2.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$402.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.99 per share, with a total value of C$746,675.00. Insiders own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

