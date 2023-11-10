Entain (LON:ENT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,335 ($16.48) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,745 ($21.54) to GBX 1,626 ($20.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($27.16) to GBX 1,600 ($19.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.90) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,640.17 ($20.25).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 944.60 ($11.66) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,138.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 999.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,208.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 859.60 ($10.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.71).

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 15,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.57) per share, with a total value of £145,534.84 ($179,650.46). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

