Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $67.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Envestnet

Envestnet Stock Down 8.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENV stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,936,921,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 135.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.