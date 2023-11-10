Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.35 million.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.86.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 186.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
