Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.51-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.35 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.86.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Envestnet

Envestnet Trading Down 8.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

NYSE:ENV opened at $34.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 186.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.