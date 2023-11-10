Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,922,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,026. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $757.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.77. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $616.22 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.