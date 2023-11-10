ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) Director Franklin Milan Berger Purchases 16,471 Shares

ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:EPIX) Director Franklin Milan Berger bought 16,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, with a total value of C$98,661.29.
ESSA Pharma Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32. ESSA Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$4.60.
About ESSA Pharma
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESSA Pharma
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.