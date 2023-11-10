ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI) Director Franklin Milan Berger Purchases 16,471 Shares

ESSA Pharma Inc (TSE:EPI – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:EPIX) Director Franklin Milan Berger bought 16,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, with a total value of C$98,661.29.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32. ESSA Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$4.60.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage development pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The Company is developing drugs, which selectively block the amino-terminal domain (NTD) of the androgen receptor (AR).

