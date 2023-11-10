ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 597,970 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,072,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 437,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

