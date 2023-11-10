Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading Down 0.6%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 3,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 32,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, and Investment Property.
