European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $798.80 million, a PE ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in European Wax Center by 23.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,033,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,518,000 after acquiring an additional 572,285 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after buying an additional 410,522 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 17.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after buying an additional 398,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after buying an additional 639,928 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

