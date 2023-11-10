Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. Everi has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $962.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.65 million. Everi had a return on equity of 54.09% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Everi by 1,241.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

