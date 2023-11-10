Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $32,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 629.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

