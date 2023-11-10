Evolution Petroleum Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Further Reading

