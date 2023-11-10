Evolution Petroleum Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.11.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
