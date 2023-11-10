Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.4 %

FICO opened at $962.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $891.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $832.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $518.26 and a twelve month high of $987.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.42, for a total value of $2,519,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,736 shares in the company, valued at $37,079,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

