Fair Oaks Income Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:FAIR opened at GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.51. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

