Fair Oaks Income Limited Announces Dividend of $0.02 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON:FAIR opened at GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.51. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01).
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fair Oaks Income
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- Stock Average Calculator
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.