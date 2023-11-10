Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Bradley Martin Sells 1,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total value of C$1,237,660.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,235.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of C$709.00 and a 1 year high of C$1,271.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,143.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,055.81.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,511.67.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.