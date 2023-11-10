Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$1,650.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FFH has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,511.67.

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,235.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,055.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$709.00 and a 1 year high of C$1,271.05.

In other news, Director Brian Johnson Porter purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, with a total value of C$316,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,250. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Brian Johnson Porter bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,250. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$842.00, for a total value of C$84,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,860. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

