FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Director Acquires $172,400.00 in Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 10,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,121.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

FARO stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FARO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

