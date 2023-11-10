Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

FATE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.73.

FATE opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,962.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 410.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

