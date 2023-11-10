Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 39,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Ferrovial Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

