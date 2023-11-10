F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

F&G Annuities & Life has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of FG stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,467,254.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

