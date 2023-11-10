Financial Review: Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) vs. Crane (NYSE:CR)

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) and Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Devices and Crane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $40.20 million 1.94 $6.29 million N/A N/A Crane $2.38 billion 2.41 $401.10 million $7.55 13.38

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taylor Devices and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 17.39% 14.58% 12.76% Crane 13.10% 24.45% 10.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Taylor Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Crane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Taylor Devices and Crane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane 0 2 5 0 2.71

Crane has a consensus price target of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Given Crane’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crane is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Summary

Crane beats Taylor Devices on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets. This segment also offers pressure sensors for aircraft engine control, aircraft braking systems for fighter jets, power conversion solutions for spacecraft, and lubrication systems. The Process Flow Technologies segment provides engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications. It offers process valves and related products, commercial valves, and pumps and systems. The Engineered Materials segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles and in commercial and industrial buildings applications. It provides products and solutions to customers across end markets, including aerospace, defense, chemical and pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, payment automation, non-residential and municipal construction, energy, and banknote design and production, as well as for a range of general industrial and consumer applications. The company was formerly known as Crane Holdings, Co. Crane Company was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

