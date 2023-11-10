FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 12,371 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,353,139.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,128 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $1,875,344.72.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 10,647 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $1,163,078.28.

On Monday, October 30th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 48,943 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $5,313,741.51.

On Friday, October 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,569 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $4,022,512.83.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,882 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,034,127.42.

On Monday, October 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 13,724 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $1,405,474.84.

On Friday, October 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,800 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $2,949,408.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 27,952 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $2,935,239.52.

On Monday, October 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 34,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $3,518,553.01.

On Friday, October 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,729 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $579,946.67.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.59. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $111.83.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

