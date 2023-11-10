Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

