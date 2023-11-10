Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $61.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 0.78. Five9 has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

