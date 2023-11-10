Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

