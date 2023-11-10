Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after buying an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

