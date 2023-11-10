FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NYSE:GIS opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

