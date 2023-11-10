FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

