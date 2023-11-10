FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,893 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

