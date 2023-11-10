FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.94% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter worth $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

