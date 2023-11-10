FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $198.84 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $170.80 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.41.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

