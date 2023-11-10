FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $220,000. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in Tesla by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 84,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $22,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,487 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 5.5 %

Tesla stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.22. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

