FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

