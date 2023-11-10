FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $911.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $856.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $823.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $487.19 and a 12-month high of $929.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $376.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

