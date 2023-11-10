FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,401,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,901,000 after acquiring an additional 390,149 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $128.99 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

